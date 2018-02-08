Dog mauls woman to death, Kerala considers new rules

The Kerala government will introduce comprehensive regulations for raising dogs after a woman was mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Wayanad district on Monday. Replying to a submission moved by legislator C K Saseendran, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday told the Assembly that the government is considering a comprehensive set of rules regarding rearing of dogs. “In the present scenario, an owner of a dog, who has obtained a licence from the local body, can go scott-free after paying a sum as fine in such scenarios,’’ Pinarayi said.
An estate worker Rajamma, 60, was on Monday mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs, kept by a person named Karikkal Jose. He was arrested on Wednesday and the dogs have been sent for examination to a veterinary university in Wayanad.
