BJP woos ex-DGP Senkumar

BJP on Sunday wooed former DGP T P Senkumar to the party, saying he can follow the path of Kiran Bedi and Satyapal Singh — two IPS officers who joined BJP after retirement.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran, in a Facebook post, said, “Throughout his career, Senkumar had fought for truth and justice. That was why he had to face persecution. Now, he is free from all. He has miles to go in his fight for justice… Retirement life has opened a great opportunity for him to fight against all wicked things. In this regard, he can follow the path of Kiran Bedi and Satyapal Singh. Kerala people are waiting for it.”

Senkumar, who retired on June 30, had a strained relation with the CPM-led government. A day after the present government came into office in May last year, he was shunted out. After a prolonged legal battle, the Supreme Court in April ordered the government to reinstate him.

