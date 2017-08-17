Teen was unaccompanied, parents ‘equally responsible’ for death: Thane Municipal Transport

“The deceased was standing with his cycle on the road, therefore he is 100% negligent. Applicants were not accompanying the deceased at the time of the accident, therefore they are also equally responsible for the death of the deceased,” the TMT had said before the tribunal. (Representational image) “The deceased was standing with his cycle on the road, therefore he is 100% negligent. Applicants were not accompanying the deceased at the time of the accident, therefore they are also equally responsible for the death of the deceased,” the TMT had said before the tribunal. (Representational image)

Setting aside the Thane Municipal Transport’s argument that parents of an unaccompanied 13-year-old boy who died after being run over by a TMT bus were “equally responsible” for his death, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed the undertaking to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family.

The TMT had submitted that since the teenager was not accompanied by his parents at the time of the accident, they had an equal part in his death. According to the submissions made by Tarabai Rathod before the Thane tribunal, her son Mangesh (13) was standing on the extreme left side of the road at Kalwa market when a speeding TMT bus knocked him down on October 18, 2016. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The TMT denied that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.

“The deceased was standing with his cycle on the road, therefore he is 100% negligent. Applicants were not accompanying the deceased at the time of the accident, therefore they are also equally responsible for the death of the deceased,” the TMT had said before the tribunal.

The driver of the bus, while deposing, submitted before the tribunal that he had stopped at a bus stop to let passengers board. When he started his bus again, he heard a loud noise at the front left side. He claimed to have stopped the bus and after getting down saw that a child had slipped and fallen on the road. He claimed that it was due to the impact of the fall that the child received injuries and that there was no impact between the bus and the child. It was submitted during cross-examination, however, that an FIR was registered against the driver and he had not initiated any proceeding to quash it or made any complaint to the police.

The tribunal observed that since the evidence of the bus driver and the conductor were inconsistent with the police investigation paper, it showed the accident occurred due to the “sole negligence” of the driver. While deciding compensation, the court factored in the future income loss and the age of the deceased.

In a similar case decided by the Thane tribunal, the family of a two-year-old girl was given. Rs 5 lakh, two years after she was crushed under a dumper. The insurance company in that case too had said since the parents of the girl had allowed their minor daughter to play on the road, they were also negligent. The tribunal, however, ruled that it was the dumper driver’s fault and directed the insurance company and the driver to pay the compensation.

