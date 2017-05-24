Teen gangraped in Punjab’s Moga district, three arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men at Talwandi Malliyan village in the district, police said today.

The incident happened in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The accused, all in their 20s, have been arrested.

They were identified as Beant Singh, Shamsher Singh and Dharampal Singh, residents of Talwandi Malliyan.

The victim, a student of class IX, has stated in her complaint that the three abducted her from her home and took her to a room in a field where they raped her.

They then dumped her outside her aunt’s house at Rampura village here, the police said.

A case had been registered under Sections 365(kidnapping) and 376D (gangrape) of the IPC, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

