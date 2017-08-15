‘Teachers will only teach, won’t handle dak’, says Punjab school education secretary

A communique, issued by school education secretary to all the District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state, stated that it had come to light that teachers of science, mathematics and computer subjects were being entrusted with the job of clearing school correspondence instead of giving this duty to clerks. (Representative Image) A communique, issued by school education secretary to all the District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state, stated that it had come to light that teachers of science, mathematics and computer subjects were being entrusted with the job of clearing school correspondence instead of giving this duty to clerks. (Representative Image)

TEACHERS OF government schools in Punjab will henceforth only teach and not clear dak (official correspondence) any longer. The direction came following complaints to state education minister that many teachers were told to deal with dak by school heads in lieu of certain conssessions like not taking classes, allowed to skip school exam duty, etc.

A communique, issued by school education secretary to all the District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state, stated that it had come to light that teachers of science, mathematics and computer subjects were being entrusted with the job of clearing school correspondence instead of giving this duty to clerks. And then, the teachers were taking concessions thereby affecting teaching work badly.

In the letter, DEOs have been asked to ensure that teachers in their respective districts should only teach. A senior education officer of the state said that after Right to Education (RTE), the schools are already occupied with too much co-curricular activities, virtually affecting the academic environment and then putting teachers on Dak duty would further worsen the situation.

“Thrust should be on improving the learning of students and not ask teachers to maintain school records all the time,” said another official, adding that too much of clerical work by teachers hardly made sense as teachers had their hands full in maintaining records instead of focusing on studies to avoid the wrath of higher-ups, who only focus on checking records.

