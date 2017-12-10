Express Eye

Tamil Nadu pilgrim dies in Sabarimala 

A representational image of a dead body The devotee Balu, hailing from Madurai, complained of uneasiness while standing in the queue at around 5 AM, police said adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertanied. (Representational Image)
A 42-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu collapsed and died while waiting in a queue for ‘darshan’ at the famed hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here today, police said.

The devotee Balu, hailing from Madurai, complained of uneasiness while standing in the queue at around 5 AM, police said adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertanied. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he passed away, they said.

There has been a heavy rush of pilgrims since the past few days at Sabarimala with reports that people have to wait for at least 16 hours to get ‘darshan’ of presiding deity.

