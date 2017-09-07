Tamil Nadu lawyer wages four-month battle to lodge theft FIR

Lawyer R Sukriya Subash. Lawyer R Sukriya Subash.

It took R Suriya Subash, an advocate practising at the Tirunelveli court in Tamil Nadu, eight days to travel across the Wagah border, Gulmarg, and Delhi. But after a thief snatched his wife’s Mangalsutra, it took him more than four months to get Delhi Police to register an FIR. Subash had to run from pillar to post and write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik before police took action in the case.

However, police maintained they had not taken action after pressure from the CM or the L-G, but said a “dignitary requested them to look into it”.

Subash was on a trip to Gulmarg and Wagah border, and reached Delhi with his wife on May 4. “We were staying at a lodge in Paharganj. The next day, we were about to board a tourist bus when a thief snatched my wife’s jewellery,” Subhash told The Indian Express. He went to Paharganj police station, but police there allegedly refused to file his complaint.

After returning to Tirunelveli, he also sent a complaint on email, but when no action was taken, he wrote a letter to the CM, L-G and Delhi Police chief. However, DCP (Central), Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the family was in a rush to catch a train and did not register the complainant. “I had personally requested them to register their complaint. The family was in a rush. We did not file a complaint due to external pressure,” Randhawa said.

