Swapnil murder: Atrocities Act added to chargesheet against accused in Mumbai

A special court in Thane Wednesday framed an additional charge under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused in the Swapnil Sonawane murder case.

Swapnil, a 15-year old Dalit boy, had been killed over an inter-caste relationship, allegedly by the family members of the girl. While the special court in Thane had framed charges against the accused under sections including murder and criminal conspiracy, a defence advocate who had filed for bail last week, brought it to the notice of the court, that a charge under the Atrocities Act was not included.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App