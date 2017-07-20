Latest News
  • Swapnil murder: Atrocities Act added to chargesheet against accused in Mumbai

Swapnil murder: Atrocities Act added to chargesheet against accused in Mumbai

Swapnil, a 15-year old Dalit boy, had been killed over an inter-caste relationship, allegedly by the family members of the girl.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:July 20, 2017 2:46 am
Top News

A special court in Thane Wednesday framed an additional charge under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused in the Swapnil Sonawane murder case.

Swapnil, a 15-year old Dalit boy, had been killed over an inter-caste relationship, allegedly by the family members of the girl. While the special court in Thane had framed charges against the accused under sections including murder and criminal conspiracy, a defence advocate who had filed for bail last week, brought it to the notice of the court, that a charge under the Atrocities Act was not included.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 19: Latest News