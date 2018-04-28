Surat rape-murder: Identity of victims revealed after police detain one

On Friday, the police detained Kuldeep Gujjar, a cousin of Harsh’s wife Rama Devi, from Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. On Friday, the police detained Kuldeep Gujjar, a cousin of Harsh’s wife Rama Devi, from Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Four days after the DNA tests confirmed that the two bodies found from Surat’s Pandesara area earlier this month were of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, Surat crime branch finally identified them on Friday after it detained a middleman who is related to the prime accused, Harsh Gujjar. The woman has been identified as a resident of Bundi district of the neighbouring Rajasthan.

On Friday, the police detained Kuldeep Gujjar, a cousin of Harsh’s wife Rama Devi, from Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. He first came in contact with the mother and daughter and sold them to Harsh for Rs 35,000, claiming they were in penury. The accused have been booked for rape and murder and under anti-human trafficking laws.

The woman’s 50-year-old husband, who has a footwear shop in Kagzi Colony in Bundi (Rajasthan), came to Surat to identify his missing wife and child. He told The Indian Express, “Yes, she is my wife. I have identified my wife and my daughter.”

He was in Surat after police officials called him to identify the bodies of the woman and the girl, which were found from two different places in Pandesara area of Surat on April 9 and April 6, respectively. Surat police carried out the DNA test with Surat FSL to prove that they were mother and daughter.

Police said Kuldeep was in touch with the woman and the daughter. He stayed with her for 10 days and when she forced him to marry her, he distanced himself from her, said police sources. Kuldeep, a tractor driver who carts marble slabs, has told the police that he came in contact with the mother and the daughter through a fellow tractor driver. The women had been with Harsh since Diwali last year. Kuldeep is now being questioned to find the whereabouts of Hariom Gujjar, who is still absconding in the case.

The victim’s husband had filed a missing report about his wife and daughter at Kotwali police station in Bundi district on October 27, 2017, after her mobile number was unreachable. In the complaint, he had said that his wife and daughter had left home to go to her parents’ place in Sikar on October 22 by a state transport bus at 8 am. At 4 pm, she had called him to say that they had reached safely, the man states in the complaint.

The woman’s husband told The Indian Express, “On October 23, my wife called me and told me that she was in Jaipur with her child and they were in trouble. I was worried and I used my personal sources to locate her, but failed. I even called her on her phone which was unreachable. On October 25, 2017, she called me and said she was safe and that I should not worry. Again, I called her up the next day, but her phone was switched off. Hearing no news from her, I was worried. Finally, I contacted Kotwali police station in Bundi and lodged a missing complaint.”

On Wednesday, the Surat police came to him with the local police and showed him the photographs of his daughter and his wife, the man added. “I was shocked to see my daughter dead. I could not identify my wife as her body had decomposed. As per the instructions of Surat police, I came here and have identified the bodies kept in the morgue in New Civil hospital. I will bury them in a graveyard in Surat with all the due rituals since it is difficult for me to take the bodies back to our native place in Bundi,” the woman’s husband said on Friday.

He said that after his first wife died of a heart attack, he married the victim seven years ago. The woman had a daughter from her husband who had divorced her. “I also took special care of her daughter and treated her as mine,” he said.

Bundi district Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav told this paper over the phone, “We had registered a missing complaint of a woman with her daughter with Kotwali police station. The missing woman and her daughter had been found murdered in Surat and we got the confirmation about her death in Surat.” On Friday evening, Surat police had started the procedure of burying the bodies of the woman and her daughter in the presence of her husband in a graveyard in Surat.

