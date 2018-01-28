Surat job fair: 130 hired on spot, 550 shortlisted

Over 1,500 youths had applied at the Surat job fair. (Express photo by Kamaal Saiyed) Over 1,500 youths had applied at the Surat job fair. (Express photo by Kamaal Saiyed)

Out of the 1,500 odd applicants, over 130 youths got jobs on the spot, while 550 others were called for the second round of selection by the companies taking part in a job fair organised by a group of Muslim outfits here on Saturday.

During the day-long fair, organised by Associate Muslim Professionals (AMP) of Mumbai in co-ordination with Surat Islam Yatimkhana Society (SIYS), and Progressive Muslim Education Trust, here in Surat, representatives of over 40 firms, dealing in automobile, banking, insurances, tours and travels, IT sectors, took part.

“It was a good experience. We interviewed over 100 applicants, and from them we have shortlisted 15. We have called them for the second round of interview,” said Hiral Pandya of Adani Skill Development Centre.

Youths were seen queuing up in front of several counters to fill forms with their details like education qualification, name, address, age and interested field. After getting negative response from one window, they moved to other counters.

“I and my friend Atul Patel have been struggling to get a job since the past one year. We had applied to several companies, but could not get a job. I gave tuitions to students to help my parents financially… Today, we both went to the job fair, and we both were selected in a finance firm,” said Shahbaz Shaikh, a resident of Salabatpura in Surat, who had completed his graduation in commerce a year ago.

Jabir Choksi, the Gujarat coordinator of AMP, expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the fair. “This is a first of its kind job fair organised in the state. We have not kept any caste or religion bar in the job fair, and everybody attended the fair and benefited from it,” he added.

Mukesh Vasawa, Regional Deputy Director of Employment (South Gujarat), who was present at the fair, praised the initiative. “Feeding somebody is considered to be great act of charity, but helping someone to get a job, not only feeds the individual but his or her family also. We will support such initiatives taken by the AMP in Surat, and we also request them to carry out such activities in other districts of Gujarat.”

