Superbike race with two friends turns fatal for 24-year-old in Delhi

A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly racing with his friends, was killed in an accident when his bike brushed past an elderly man and he lost control, crashing into the boundary wall of Lady Irwin College on Monday night. The man has been identified as Himanshu, a resident of Vivek Vihar Phase-2. He and his father, Suresh Bansal, own a utensil manufacturing factory in Jhilmil. Police managed to get hold of a camera helmet of one of his friends, and were able to retrieve footage of the incident.

DCP (New Delhi) BK Singh said the accident was reported around 9 pm. “After receiving information, a police team rushed to Lady Irwin College gate. The team found a damaged Benelli TNT 600i superbike and a lot of blood and broken pieces of the bike near the college gate, at Sikander road,” Singh said.

Himanshu, who was rushed to LNJP hospital, was declared brought dead, police said. When police questioned his friends, they found that Himanshu and two of his friends — Gazi and Lakshay — were on their way from Connaught Place on their Benelli TNT 600i superbikes.

The three youths decided to take part in an impromptu race, while Lakshay switched on his helmet camera to capture the journey, police said. Around 8.45 pm, the three of them were racing and reached Mandi House Metro station, where an elderly man was crossing the road. Himanshu, tried to negotiate a sharp turn in a bid to avoid a collision. However, he ended up brushing past the passerby’s hand and lost control of his bike, ramming the wall of Lady Irwin College, police said.

A passerby who was travelling with his daughter saw the damaged bike and Himanshu lying unconscious on the road. “The boy was just lying there on the road. One of his friends was shouting for help while the old man who was crossing the road was also lying motionless. All I could do for them was call the ambulance and stay there till it arrived,” the eyewitness said.

Himanshu’s body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to his parents.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving), and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Barkhamba Road police station.

“We initially registered the case on DD entry before the facts came to light as we could not find any eyewitnesses. It was later, when we reached the hospital, that the injured person told us about the case,” Singh said.

