Student, farmer, patient: Looking for hope at Red Fort

From a DU student from Arunachal Pradesh to a farmer from Madhya Pradesh — the road leading to the Red Fort on Tuesday was thronged by thousands who wanted more than just to watch the Prime Minister’s speech on the television. As the PM took the dais, security personnel meticulously frisked people arriving at the closest Metro stations — Lal Qila and Chandni Chowk.

Among the crowd were Satyam Komjengban, a 19-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Delhi University, and his friend Somiparisow, a Manipuri boy who is preparing for medical entrances. Both had a fresh coat of saffron, white and green paint on their faces.

“We paid Rs 50 for the paint,” they said. “We used to celebrate Independence Day at our schools in our hometowns and watched prime ministers speak on television sets. It was our dream to watch the entire event in front of us,” Komjengban said. Both had taken the Metro early in the morning to reach Red Fort, but they were disappointed because they couldn’t reach early enough to be allowed inside. “We wanted to see Mr Modi once… maybe some other time,” said Somiparisow.

Like the duo, a 20-year-old Arabic student from Ghaziabad was denied entry. But he, too, remained upbeat: “But I don’t mind, it’s still good to be here.” Dressed in Gandhi’s attire, Santosh Kumar Singh from Madhya Pradesh was the centre of attention at the Hanuman Mandir entrance.

Singh said that people started calling him ‘Gandhi’ while he was working as a security guard in Pune, and he decided to dress in the attire while coming to the capital. A charkha in his hand, Singh, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, said the spinning wheel, for him, represented Gandhi’s ideology. But amid the rush, police took it from him.

“What is my fault if some people wanted a few videos of the wheel? The police took it with them,” he said, adding that he would “go to the Congress office to seek help”. Also in the crowd was Mantu Karmakar, who had come to Delhi from West Bengal for his sister’s cancer treatment. On Tuesday, the siblings travelled from their rented accommodation near AIIMS to catch a glimpse of the ceremony. “The treatment will go on, but I had to come here. Modi ka chehra dekhne aayein hain,” Karmakar’s sister said.

