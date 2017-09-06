Stop riots at any cost, TMC helping RSS: CPM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Accusing the Trinamool Congress for being hand-in-glove with BJP, the CPM on Tuesday asked the state government to stop communal tensions in the state at any cost. Addressing mediapersons at the state CPM headquarters, party MP Mohammed Salim said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pretending that she has been fighting against the RSS, but she is actually helping it grow. We are saying that state government must stop riots at any cost. Communal harmony and unity should be protected in the state, and no one should be allowed to foment trouble during religious festivals.”

On the Occasion of Teachers’ Day, the CPM leader also criticised the state government for not paying any heed to the demands of part-time teachers, and allegedly making attempts to stifle their voices.

“The standard of education has deteriorated in the state under this government. Vacant posts of teachers are not being filled. There is also corruption in the recruitment of teachers. No demands of para-teachers have been heard. Instead of listening to them, the police are beating them up for staging a protest,” Salim said.

