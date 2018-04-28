State assures NHRC it will send Rs 1 lakh to kin of Pakistani prisoner who died in Patan jail

A Pakistani national died in Radhanpur jail in Patan district in 2013. (Representational Image) A Pakistani national died in Radhanpur jail in Patan district in 2013. (Representational Image)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), during the open hearing at Gujarat Police Academy at Karai, ordered the state government to make arrangement for paying Rs 1 lakh compensation to the relative of a Pakistani national, who died in Radhanpur jail in Patan district in 2013. The case was disposed after the state government responded that it will inform the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements. The case concerns the death of a Pakistani prisoner named Parvat Singh Koli, son of Amar Singh Koli, who was caught by the Border Security Force from pillar no 982 on the border of the Indian territory in 2012.

On May 5, 2013, he allegedly committed suicide at Radhanpur sub-jail in Patan district where he was lodged, following his failed attempt to escape. The police had said that he hanged himself in the jail toilet for unknown reasons.

The record of NHRC says that then Patan had filed a complaint based on which the commission ordered the payment of compensation of Rs 1 lakh to his relative since he had died in the judicial custody. The state had filed a reply to the commission in 2015, stating that there was one relative of the deceased Pakistani prisoner, who has been identified as Khemi ben Mehabhai, a resident of Kamalpur village, taluka Radhanpur, Patan district. Khemiben, 83, was Parvat’s aunty. The state said that when she was contacted, she assured that she can send the money to her brother who was staying in Pakistan.

“The concerned state authorities sought the guidance of the commission in the matter. The commission vide proceedings dated 2.11.2015 directed as follows: ‘If the concerned authorities are satisfied that the brother of the deceased is living in Pakistan, the said fact can be verified through the Pakistan Consular’s Office and personal details about the beneficiary could be collected and necessary payment can be made directly to him’,” the NHRC record states.

The commission directed the chief secretary, Gujarat, to take appropriate action in this regard and submit compliance with proof of payment within eight weeks. However, nothing was done. The state told the commission that the efforts are being made to get information on next of kin of the deceased person. This matter was taken by the commission Thursday when the government assured that the compensation will reach the kin of the deceased.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App