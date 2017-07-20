Stage set for Thane marathon

Around 20,000 participants had registered last year and the number is expected to grow this time. The event will be organised under two main categories — a 21 km run for men and a 15 km run for women. (Representative Image) Around 20,000 participants had registered last year and the number is expected to grow this time. The event will be organised under two main categories — a 21 km run for men and a 15 km run for women. (Representative Image)

Fitness enthusiasts in Thane are gearing up for the 28th edition of Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon. The tagline for this year is “Run for a Smart City” – in line with Thane Municipal Corporation’s Smart City project. Sprinters from across the state are expected to participate in the event that would be held on August 13.

The race will have the same route as last year with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters being the starting point. The run will terminate at the same spot. An official from the TMC said: “We want this year’s marathon to be bigger and better and hence, we are conducting social media awareness campaigns in collaboration with various sports clubs of the state. Registration requests have started pouring in and preparations are on in full swing for the big event.”

Around 20,000 participants had registered last year and the number is expected to grow this time. The event will be organised under two main categories — a 21 km run for men and a 15 km run for women. Apart from these, 11 different races would be organised for people of various age groups and special events like “run for fun” would be held to ensure inclusion of the elderly.

True to the theme, the organisers would integrate futuristic elements like a time-recording chip that would guarantee transparency and a smooth flow of events. Minal Palande, TMC sports officer and the in-charge of the event, said: “TMC Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal is taking keen interest in the event and he has encouraged us to indulge in extensive advertising, ranging from banners to short commercials before movie screenings at theatres.”

Kumaran Madhavan, a 63-year-old resident of Thane, said: “I have been a regular participant of marathons and Thane Varsha Mayor Marathon is the one that I look forward to. It is closer home and the organisers never fail to impress us. I am definitely signing up for this year’s event.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App