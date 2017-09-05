Staffer at school for visually impaired made video of accused with three boys, say police

Police said that all three are from outside Delhi, and their parents have been informed. (Representational Image) Police said that all three are from outside Delhi, and their parents have been informed. (Representational Image)

A staffer at the school, where three teenaged boys were allegedly sexually abused by a British national, made a “five-second video” of the act, which has now been handed over to the police, an officer probing the case told The Indian Express. The purported video is likely to be used as evidence in court, the officer added.

According to the officer, who did not wish to be named, the accused, Murray Denis Ward, allegedly went to the school around 3 pm on Saturday and remained there for two hours before returning to his home in south Delhi’s Vasant Enclave.

Police said Ward had employed a male nurse as he had a paralytic attack in February this year. His wife and two children live in England, police said.

On Saturday, when he was allegedly present inside the first-floor room with the three boys, the staff member made a short recording on his mobile phone, the officer said. The officer added that the staffer then showed the video to his seniors at the school, following which police were contacted.

Police then conducted a medical examination of the three boys.

Police said that all three are from outside Delhi, and their parents have been informed. They had been staying at the school for the last seven years.

According to investigators, after scanning Ward’s cellphone, it was found that he had allegedly been chatting with two of the boys through an app meant to help the visually impaired communicate.

An officer alleged that the messages were “objectionable in nature”. Police also found during their investigation that Ward had been in touch with the blind school for the last eight years, and would “make donations online”. “He used to visit the school earlier as well, but after coming to India in October last year, he started visiting frequently. He had taken two-three classes with students as well,” an officer claimed. DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said they are yet to record the statement of the boys, and have approached a counsellor associated with AIIMS. “We have requested them to conduct counseling of all the boys and will record their statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC afterwards,” he said.

