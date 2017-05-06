Woman’s body recovered from canal in Ganderbal, locals cry murder

The body of a 30-year-old woman was recovered from a canal in in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, prompting protests from local residents who alleged that she has been murdered. Body of Shazia Bano, a resident of Prang area, was recovered by police from the canal at Wayil in Kangan area, 40 kms from Srinagar, a police official said.

Local residents blocked the Ganderbal-Sonamarg road to protest against alleged killing of the woman, he said adding that they demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Police has taken cognizance of the matter and started investigations, the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now