Video clip showing Kashmiri youth tied in front of army jeep goes viral

A video clip showing a youth tied in front of an army jeep and used as a human shield in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district has gone viral on various social networking sites. The video clip shows a young man tied by ropes in front of the army jeep that is moving in some village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district that went to by polls on Sunday and re-polls on Thursday. However, the clip was uploaded on the internet soon after services were restored in Kashmir on Thursday evening.

Army spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express that army is verifying the credentials of the video. In the clip, an army soldier could be heard saying, “Those who throw stones will meet the same fate.” The video shows the army jeep moving ahead of an army patrol, while some villagers could be overheard that the youth had been picked by the army.

Reacting to this, former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger.”

This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Let’s see channels going ballistic &having discussions with outraged panelists now. Probably not since “Kashmir is ours” hell with Kashmiris — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Tanvir Sadiq of the National Conference said this incident has taken place at Gundipora village in Beerwah and termed this incident shocking and shameful.

This comes days after a video clip showing youths assaulting CRPF jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9 went viral.

