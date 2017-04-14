Video clip showing Kashmiri youth tied in front of army jeep goes viral

A video clip showing a youth tied in front of an army jeep and used as a human shield in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district has gone viral on various social networking sites. The video clip shows a young man tied by ropes in front of the army jeep that is moving in some village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district that went to by polls on Sunday and re-polls on Thursday. However, the clip was uploaded on the internet soon after services were restored in Kashmir on Thursday evening.
Army spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express that army is verifying the credentials of the video. In the clip, an army soldier could be heard saying, “Those who throw stones will meet the same fate.” The video shows the army jeep moving ahead of an army patrol, while some villagers could be overheard that the youth had been picked by the army.
Reacting to this, former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I’m also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won’t generate the same anger.”
This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc
— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017
Let’s see channels going ballistic &having discussions with outraged panelists now. Probably not since “Kashmir is ours” hell with Kashmiris
— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017
Tanvir Sadiq of the National Conference said this incident has taken place at Gundipora village in Beerwah and termed this incident shocking and shameful.
This comes days after a video clip showing youths assaulting CRPF jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9 went viral.
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:12 pmkahan hai abh gautam gambeer MCReply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:09 pmSo my question to sir omar abdullah, what should be done with the stone pelters, what must have been done with the guy who was hitting our jawan when returning from pre poll s.why do these anti nationals of Kashmir act as if they are some kind of vigilante of goodwill.why are they not taken into custody for pelting stones at our armed force whenever they conduct anti militant operations. THERE IS A VERY THIN FINE LINE THAT SEPERATES THESE STONE PELTERS FROM FULLY FLEDGED TERRORISTS. THESE PEOPLE INSTIGATE VIOLENCE AND WHEN APPROPRIATE COUNTER MEASURE/RETALIATORY ACTION IS TAKEN AGAINST THEM,SUDDENLY IT BECOMES AN ISSUE OF KASHMIR YOUTH BEING HARRASED. Are we to keep waiting for these stone pelters to turn into terrorist.Why are you not being straight forward to these issues, you are a minister certainly you have more insight into issues than i do. You sir are a muslim,don't you really want to do something that really benefits the muslim society of India and the image of muslims.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:06 pmInnovation at its best. This the language mohmmad slaves aka muslims understand.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:06 pmShame Omar are you justifying bulling with bulling or bullet with bullet.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:05 pmNO SYMPATHY TO ARMY JAWANS ! DOUBLE STANDARD AT ITS PEAK !!!Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:14 pmAllah hu Akbar!Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:02 pmgood idea!!!Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:59 pmThe youth is acting as a buffer between the stone throwers and the army just as Kashmir itself is a buffer state to India. It is not a true state of India, though India would like to consider it as such because of the manner in which it was established in 1947 as a Muslim people ruled by a Hindu government.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:14 pmMuslims don't belong to Indian subcontinent.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:59 pmIndian terrorist army can only do such low acts and get away with it as Indians are terroristsReply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:13 pmThis is anti terrorism.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:54 pmCan we please tell the Don about this gangrene called Kashmir and mutter into his ears very suggestively, MOAB ?Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:51 pmA company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sacked an Indian employee for abusing Delhi-based journalist Rana Ayyub on social media. The employee, identified as Bincy Lal Balachandran, is 31-years-old and hails from Kerala.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:50 pmI pray some day Modi would be chained in donkey cart instead of donkey.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:03 pmThat time your mother will be B uked in the @ss ,dont worry that gone daysReply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:09 pmAmeen🙏Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:12 pmWe also pray that God saves you from islamic virus.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:43 pmwhen our morality is infested with prejudice ,how can our outrage stay unbiasedReply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:11 pmArabic morality is terrorism.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:43 pmJai Hind, Good Job by the Forces. We must pay them with their coin. Any leaders who side with anti nationals are anti nationals. Good Job.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:38 pmWonder what human rights activists are not protesting against this. Shameful act.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:46 pmfor Tat. Jai Hind!Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:49 pmNo Human Rights have been violated here in this case so no need to protestReply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 12:57 pmHuman rights will be followed scruplously where humans live and behave like humans. If humans turn into animals and throw stone and beat army men then repurcussion will be certain and swift. Next time the army should tie the separatists together and parade them so that they feel the impact of stones. Living a luxurious life in their bungalows with security provided by the army , has made them forget human values .Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:10 pmMuslims are not humans.Reply
- Apr 14, 2017 at 1:11 pmCan you sir please reply to my comment. I really want to know your views on my post. Don't keep me waiting for long sir.Reply
