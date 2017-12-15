Tassaduq Mufti resigns as coordinator of J&K CM’s grievance cell

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti’s induction cleared after ‘consultations in PDP’ Tassaduq Hussain Mufti’s induction cleared after ‘consultations in PDP’

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, younger brother of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday resigned as coordinator of J&K CM’s grievance cell ahead of his membership to the state’s Legislative Council.

“I hereby submit my resignation from the post of coordinator J&K Chief Minister’s Grievance cell with immediate effect,” said Tassaduq, in a letter written to the Chief Secretary.

On Monday, the Indian Express had reported that CM Mehbooba Mufti is set to induct Tassaduq into her Cabinet. According to sources, Tassaduq, who was the PDP’s candidate for the deferred Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency bypolls, will enter the House as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and would be subsequently made a minister.

Tassaduq had been acting as coordinator of the grievance cell in the Chief Minister’s office and as per the sources, his focus was environmental issues, urban planning and tourism.

