Take ownership of institutions, J&K govt tells school, college heads

Protesters clash with security forces in Srinagar, on Friday. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Protesters clash with security forces in Srinagar, on Friday. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

THE J&K government on Friday asked heads of all schools and colleges in the Valley to take “ownership” of their institutions and ensure that no outsider interferes in their internal matters as the institutions reopen on Saturday after a four-day hiatus. Agreeing that it will be be a “big test” for the administration to resume regular classes on Saturday, State Education Minister Altaf Bukhari said that the government will make sure that there is no confrontation between students and the security forces.

On Monday, the government had ordered all colleges and specific higher secondary schools to be closed following protests in educational institutions across the Valley against the security forces for entering Pulwama Degree College last Saturday. Nearly 60 students were reportedly injured.

A release issued by the Pulwama Deputy Commissioner’s Office said classes will remain suspended at Pulwama Degree College on Saturday. Bukhari said, “It is a big test for us (but) we are ready. These are our own children. We will listen to their grievances.”

Bukhari said that there are apprehensions about students getting back to protests, so the government had a meeting with heads of all schools and colleges in the Valley. “We asked them to take ownership of their institutes.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now