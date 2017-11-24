Srinagar witnesses coldest November night in decade

A snow cutter machine clears the road after heavy snowfall at Peer Ki Gali in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: PTI/File) A snow cutter machine clears the road after heavy snowfall at Peer Ki Gali in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: PTI/File)

The night temperature in Srinagar continued its downward spiral with the city experiencing the coldest November night in a decade. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, down 0.8 degrees from previous night, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said it was the lowest night temperature in the past 10 years in November in the city which has witnessed a continuous fall in the minimum temperature for the last five days.

The official said the city had recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on 28 November, 2007 which was the lowest night temperature ever in this month. He said since the last four days the minimum temperature across Kashmir division, including Ladakh region, has remained sub-zero owing to a cold wave.

Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, was the coldest recorded place in the valley with low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The other famous health resort of Pahalgam – which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra was the second coldest place in the valley as it recorded the minimum of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, though slightly up from the previous night’s minus of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and minus 1.6 degrees Celsius respectively, he said. Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the mercury at Leh, in Ladakh region, recorded a low of minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, a slight increase from yesterday’s minus 13.5 degrees Celsius which was the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far there.

The mercury in the nearby Kargil town settled at a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius same as the previous night, the official said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather today, but predicted light rains or snowfall at isolated places in the state over two days from tomorrow.

