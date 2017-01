Visuals from the fire on Court Road, Srinagar. (Source: twitter/@ANI_news) Visuals from the fire on Court Road, Srinagar. (Source: twitter/@ANI_news)

A massive fire in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area early Friday morning gutted buildings of two banks, a post office and several shops. The two banks gutted in the fire were the Court Road branches of Punjab National Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Eighteen fire tenders soon reached the spot. Attempts to douse the fire are underway. The cause was not immediately clear.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd