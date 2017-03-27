Latest News

Srinagar: Fire breaks out in hutments in Chinar Bagh area

Several fire tenders are at the spot to bring the blaze under control.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: March 27, 2017 1:02 pm
A massive fire broke out on Monday in Chinar Bagh area of the city. Several fire tenders are at the spot to bring the blaze under control.

“A fire broke out in the hutments in Chinar Bagh area along the Choonte Kul here. Fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire,” an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

He said there were no reports of any one getting injured in the fire so far. “The cause of fire is not known yet,” he added.

