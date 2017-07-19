Civilian wounded in alleged Army firing dies

A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday a day after he was wounded when Army soldiers allegedly fired on civilians in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara. A bullet had hit Mohammad Abdullah Ganaie after an altercation between civilians and Army over the beating of a youth. Ganaie had been referred to a Srinagar hospital in a critical condition on Monday.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Muneer Ahmad Khan told The Indian Express that police have filed an FIR. “We are investigating it,” he said. He added that an Amarnath Yatra convoy was passing through the area when a motorist was asked to stop. “But he did not. Then there was scuffle and people gathered. The Army fired in the air. There was one misfire that hit the civilian.”

