J-K: Protesters clash with security men in Pulwama

Security forces jawans guard a street during restrictions in downtown Srinagar on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Security forces jawans guard a street during restrictions in downtown Srinagar on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Clashes broke out Sunday evening between protesters and security personnel when the latter cordoned off Malangpora village in Pulwama to launch a search operation.

A joint team of J&K Police and Army cordoned off the village after inputs about the presence of militants there. Soon, a large number of people took to the streets and threw stones at them to prevent the operation. Police fired teargas shells to disperse them.

Police sources said they had inputs about the presence of militants in the village, including a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. They said the clashes were on till last reports came in.

