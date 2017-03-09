Police claim arrest of Hizbul trio

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three members of a module of Hizbul Mujahideen on Srinagar’s outskirts. For the past one week, the police have frequently checked vehicles and frisked passengers at various places on the national highway. Police said the arrested persons were from Kishtwar.

A police spokesperson said a team during a naka-checking at Bemina Bypass Crossing apprehended the three suspects.

They were identified as Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Ikhlaq Ahmad Khanday and Tawseeul-Nabi. “The police found two pistols, two pistol magazines, 20 rounds, four grenades, one wireless set and a packet of some explosive substance,’’ he added.