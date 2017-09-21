Pakistan firing kills soldier in Keran sector

Sepoy Rajesh Khatri (Source: ANI/Twitter) Sepoy Rajesh Khatri (Source: ANI/Twitter)

An army soldier was killed and two were injured when the Pakistani side opened fire at forward posts of the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Keran sector. Officers said that the Pakistani soldiers opened fire on the Indian pickets on Wednesday morning in which three soldiers were injured. One of the soldiers, identified as Sepoy Rakesh Katri, was airlifted to the Army’s base hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries. An Army spokesman confirmed the death of the soldier and said the Indian troops responded to the Pakistani firing in a proper way.

2 Pak smugglers killed

The BSF on Wednesday said that it had killed two Pakistani drug smugglers and recovered 4 kg of contraband from an area under Shahpur out post in Amritsar sector.

One AK-47 rifle, one pistol, one Pakistani-make mobile phone with SIM card and Rs 20,330 in Pakistan currency were the recoveries made. “When Pak miscreants approached close to the Border Security Fence… our troops challenged them to stop. But the Pak miscreants continued with their aggressive posture… covering fire from Pakistan side started on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence… two Pak nationals got killed,” said an official BSF release.

