NC slams govt ‘inaction’ on ‘braid chopping’ incidents in Jammu and Kashmir

Opposition National Conference on Saturday held a protest rally in Srinagar against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s “failure” in nabbing the culprits behind the alleged braid chopping incidents in the state. The rally, led by party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, began its march from the party headquarters at the Nawa-e-Subah complex in Srinagar. It was intercepted by the police and stopped from progressing towards Lal Chowk.

“The government knows who the real culprits are but still continues to maintain silence on this conspiracy. The government has failed miserably to ensure protection of our mothers, sisters and daughters,” Sagar said at the rally.

Reminding Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the situation in Kashmir, Sagar said, “It is not only our party which has taken to the streets all over the Valley, but others have also joined the movement to remind the government of its primary responsibility to protect the lives and dignity of its people.”

He said people, irrespective of political affiliations, have spoken out against the government’s inability to tackle the spree of alleged braid chopping incidents. Nothing concrete has been achieved even after nearly 100 incidents of braid chopping, Sagar claimed.

“We have been on the forefront of reminding this government but it seems to be on a mute mode. It is really shocking how Mehbooba Mufti, a mother with two daughters, continues to ignore the pain and agony of our women folk,” he said. The party demanded that the culprits be brought to justice immediately.

