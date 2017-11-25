Mirwaiz: Cosmetic effort to drop cases against first-time stone-pelters

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Express Photo) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Express Photo)

A day after J&K government directed a panel to review the cases of first-time stone-pelters, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the government move was a “cosmetic effort” and asked it to free all political prisoners if it was serious.

“Withdrawing FIRs against so called first-time stone-pelters looks more like a looking good cosmetic effort. If the government is serious and there has really been a change of heart and approach, then all political prisoners should be immediately released and AFSPA and Public Safety Act revoked,’’ Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said during his Friday sermon at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz said that while the government has announced that youths will be set free, a “beemaar (sick)” youth has been slapped with the Public Safety Act. “Even those youths whose cases were quashed by courts were not released,’’ he said.

Mirwaiz also said that youths hitting the streets is a reaction to the Kashmir conflict and till the conflict is addressed in accordance with universal principles of justice, hacking at the symptoms and outcomes of the conflict will bear no fruit.

