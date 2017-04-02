‘Mentally challenged’ man triggers fidayeen attack scare in Srinagar

A MAN suspected to be mentally challenged triggered a fidayeen attack scare in Srinagar on Saturday, leading to some protesters throwing stones on security personnel, and the latter firing in air to disperse the group of young protesters.

The sudden gunshots fanned further rumours about a fidayeen attack, and many people closed their shops in Lalchowk, Srinagar’s business centre, and ran for safety.

The incident also triggered protests in Maisuma locality of Srinagar, and the police fired teargas shells to disperse them.

“He (the man suspected to be of unsound mind) had entered a hotel. Then there were rumours about a militant attack,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Imtiyaz Ismail Parray explained. “We caught him, and are verifying about him.”

The incident took place at Hotel Taj, next to a CRPF camp.

“They (hotel employees) rang up and said that a person had entered the hotel and had broken some windowpanes. He was apparently holding something that appeared to be a gun,” a police officer told The Sunday Express.

The suspect reportedly asked hotel employees to immediately vacate the premises, and he then put on a mask.

The hotel staffer who called up told police that the suspect then took out his cellphone and “started talking to someone – all this gave credence to the possibility of the person being a fidayeen”, the police officer said.

Police and paramilitary personnel stormed the hotel to arrest the suspected ‘fidayeen’ and found a man – apparently mentally challenged – holding a gun-shaped wooden club.

As the security persons brought down the person, some youths threw stones on them. The security personnel retaliated by firing in the air to disperse the protestors.

The officer said they took the phone call from the hotel seriously due to intelligence inputs received in the last few days that militants might try to enter the city. “We are keeping a tight vigil and are not taking anything lightly,” he said.

