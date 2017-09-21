Mehbooba Mufti taking governance to militancy-affected areas: PDP

Mehbooba Mufti. Mehbooba Mufti.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met delegations of residents in militancy-affected Pulwama in south Kashmir and Tanghdar in north Kashmir over the last three days and tried to resolve the grievances of people in a bid to reach out to areas where governance has been seriously impacted. Pulwama is one of the worst affected districts of south Kashmir, where most people stay off government functions and even local legislators and ministers seldom visit the area. Tanghdar town, close to the Line of Control, has recently seen frequent ceasefire violations.

According to PDP leaders, Mehbooba interacted with delegations from Pulwama district on Sunday. Some people came from neighbouring districts of Shopian and Kulgam as well. In July, Mehbooba had travelled to Anantnag following the attack on Amarnath yatris and had spent a night with the injured pilgrims.

PDP Youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra said the CM was initially scheduled to address a gathering in Pulwama circuit house. “But once she reached, instead of addressing a gathering she began one-on-one interactions with delegations, which went on till late night. Orders were passed on the spot to resolve people’s problems,” Parra said.

According to Parra, delegations arrived even from militant-hit areas such as Karimabad and other villages. “Most of them had simple demands such as upgrading schools, absence of potable water, roads and doctors,” Parra said.

