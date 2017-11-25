LeT militant held: Army

Amir is being interrogated by the police, sources said. Amir is being interrogated by the police, sources said.

The Army on Friday claimed to have arrested a foreign militant affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba in a joint operation with the J-K Police from Magam forests in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The militant, identified as Amir, is a resident of Pakistan and affiliated to the LeT, according to the Army.

Amir is being interrogated by the police, sources said.

Officials said he could be part of the group of three militants who were killed in an encounter around 12 km away from Handwara town on Wednesday.

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App