Lashkar-e-Taiba’s overground worker arrested in J-K’s Handwar

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The police on Friday arrested an over ground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the north Kashmir town of Handwara after a joint operation was launched by the J&K Police with 30 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the CRPF.

The suspect has been identified as Affaq Ahmed Bhat alias Abu Huraira of Panditpura village in the bordering Baramulla district. The police in a statement conveyed that the suspect was zeroed in by security forces after “credible intelligence input”.

Bhat was allegedly providing logistic support to Abu Maz, an LeT militant from Pakistan currently active in north Kashmir.

“We arrested Bhat in the morning after which he disclosed the locations of two hideouts,” Ghulam Jeelani Wani, SSP Handwara told The Indian Express. Among the items recovered from the hideouts are a “heavy catch” of arms and ammunitions, including a pistol, AK 47 rounds and magazines and a grenade.

The suspect is now in NIA custody and has been taken to Delhi, said DGP SP Vaid.

Last week, a Pakistani LeT militant was also arrested in the Magam forest during a joint operation by the army and the state police. Identified as Amir Ahmed from Karachi, he was found with an AK 47 along with ammunition.

The arrests are a part of the heightened operations by the security forces. The state’s DGP SP Vaid had yesterday announced that more that more than 200 militants have been killed so far by the security forces. The figures have crossed 200 for the first time in seven years. “This marks a huge landmark for establishing peace & stability in the state of J&K & our country,” Vaid had said in a tweet.

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd