Kashmir: Curfew imposed in Valley as militant Sabzar Ahmad Bhat laid to rest

Kashmir remained shuttered on Sunday as the state government imposed curfew in several areas to thwart protests over the killing of Burhan Wani aide Sabzar Ahmad Bhat. A large number of people, however, reached Tral to participate in Bhat’s funeral. People had started pouring into Ratsuna at Tral from Saturday after the news of Bhat’s killing spread. Bhat was killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces at Saimoh village along with his aide, Faizan Muzaffar. People raised ‘azadi’ slogans during the funeral of Bhat, while residents of Ratsuna said that a militant, who apparently had escaped in the encounter in which Bhat was killed, appeared at the funeral.

Authorities had deployed security forces in strength along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in south Kashmir. Mobile connection in south Kashmir was shut down till Bhat’s funeral was held. In the entire Valley, strict restrictions were in place. While authorities imposed restrictions in Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam and Kupwara districts, within Srinagar, curfew was imposed in Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Kralkhud and Maisuma police station areas.

The scale of protests across the Valley was slightly lower than previous days with many relating it to the first day of Ramzan. In Sopore, north Kashmir, stone- throwing protesters were out. In Bandipora, people took out a peaceful protest and held funeral prayers in absentia for the two slain militants.

Separatist leader Yasin Malik was arrested from his home at Maisuma on Sunday and shifted to central jail. Other Hurriyat leaders too were detained. Security deployment has been made stringent across the Valley in the wake of a two-day shutdown call given by separatists and Tral Chalo on May 30. Kashmir University has postponed its examinations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

