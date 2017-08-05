Kashmir: Civilian, militant killed in Anantnag

Protesters clash with security forces in Anantnag district on Friday. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Protesters clash with security forces in Anantnag district on Friday. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

A civilian and a militant were killed in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area after the Army, police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kanelvan village. The operation was launched on Thursday evening after militants attacked a patrol party. The civilian, identified as 45-year-old Ghulam Mohiudin of Arwani, was killed close to the encounter site.

A police spokesman said a specific input was received about the presence of three militants at Herpora Kanelwan Karvel in Anantnag and the operation was launched by police, the 3 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF.

“The terrorists fired at the search party resulting in an exchange. Around midnight, taking advantage of the darkness, two terrorists fired and managed to give the slip to the forces. The Army retaliated by firing,” he said, adding that later the police came to know that an individual riding a motorcycle got killed in the crossfire. One militant was also killed in the encounter.

“Two mobile phones were found on the individual,” the spokesman said. The police have identified the slain militant as Yawar Nisar Shergujri alias Algazi. “One SLR, two magazines, 40 rounds, one Chinese hand grenade and a pouch were found on the slain militant. One soldier of the 3 Rashtriya Rifles, Rifleman Rohit Kumar, suffered injuries in the firing,” the police spokesman said.

Clashes erupted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town soon after the body of Yawar Nisar was buried. Locals said Yawar (22) had joined militant ranks only 19 days ago. The civilian, Ghulam Mohiudin, is survived by two wives and five children.

This was the fourth encounter in south Kashmir in the past three days in which five militants, including Lashkar chief Abu Dujana, two civilians and two Army personnel, including a Major, were killed. People clashed with forces in Anantnag after the funeral in which one civilian sustained injury. Clashes also erupted in old city after Friday prayers ended at Jamia Masjid.

