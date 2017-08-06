Kashmir: 3 Lashkar militants killed in Sopore encounter

Soldiers block a road in Baramulla during the encounter on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Soldiers block a road in Baramulla during the encounter on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

The police and Army killed three local militants associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore town, the police said. The three had joined militant ranks a few months ago. Eight militants, including Lashkar commander Abu Dujana, were killed in different parts of the Valley in the last four days.

The police and Army launched a cordon-and-search operation at Amargarh after some militants were spotted in the area and claimed to have killed three militants after searches continued through the night. The militants have been identified as Javid Ahmad Dar of Khanpora in Baramulla, Abid Ahmad of Hajin in Bandipora and Danish Ahmad Dar of Batapora in Sopore. Three rifles were recovered, police said.

Sopore SP Harmeet Singh said the forces received information about the presence of three militants and “as the cordon-and-search was launched, the forces had an encounter with militants and all three militants were killed”. Singh said the three belonged to the LeT. “Abid had joined militancy six months ago, Javid had been active for the past three months and Danish was associated with militancy a month ago.’’

Mobile phone and internet services were snapped in the morning in north Kashmir and curbs imposed in Sopore and Baramulla towns. The bodies of the three militants were handed over to their relatives. Clashes broke out at Danish’s funeral in Hajin and three civilians were injured as forces opened fire on them. Abid, 22, was a B Com student at Islamia College. Javid was buried at Khanpora as locals shouted slogans.

