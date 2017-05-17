Munir Ahmad Khan takes over as IGP, Kashmir zone

Munir Ahmad Khan, a 1994 batch IPS officer, today took over as the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone. Khan has taken over the reins as the top police official in the valley at a time when Kashmir is going through a spate of street protests.

He took over the charge from Syed Javed Mujtaba Gillani at a brief ceremony held at the zonal police headquarters here, a police spokesperson said. Gillani would now be the Director, State Vigilance Organisation.

Khan is a highly decorated police officer and has served in many key positions including SSP Srinagar, SSP Baramulla, SSP Anantnag and SSP Doda. After his promotion as DIG, he was posted as DIG South Kashmir Range, DIG Central Kashmir Range and DIG North Kashmir Range.

He has also as served as J&K’s IGP (Crime), IGP (Traffic) and Director Vigilance Organization.

