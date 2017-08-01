J&K: 3 militants loot Rs 5 lakh from bank

There has been a sharp increase in bank robberies since the unrest triggered by Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s death. (Representational Image) There has been a sharp increase in bank robberies since the unrest triggered by Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s death. (Representational Image)

Three gunmen in burqas, suspected to be Hizbul Mujahideen militants, looted a bank in South Kashmir’s Arwani on Monday.

Police said the Hizbul Mujahideen militants barged into J&K Bank’s Arwani branch in the afternoon and stole about Rs 5.2 lakh. A case has been registered. “The initial investigation and CCTV footage indicate that Hizbul militants are involved. Efforts are on to nab them,’’ a police spokesman said.

An eyewitness said, “Two of the three gunmen were wearing a burqa while the third wore a mask. They were carrying AK-47s, a rifle and an SLR. A man who was at the bank entrance was unarmed.”

There has been a sharp increase in bank robberies since the unrest triggered by Hizbul commander Burhan Wani’s death.

