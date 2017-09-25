J-K: SPO throws grenade from police car, saves colleagues

On Sunday morning, suspected militants hurled a grenade on a police vehicle in Sopore. On Sunday morning, suspected militants hurled a grenade on a police vehicle in Sopore.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) saved a dozen of his colleagues when he threw away a grenade that was hurled by militants into their armoured vehicle. Two civilians were injured as the grenade exploded on the road. Two policemen and a Central Reserve Police Force guard were also injured.

On Sunday morning, suspected militants hurled a grenade on a police vehicle in Sopore. The vehicle was parked outside a State Bank of India branch that also houses a CRPF camp. Police sources said the grenade went straight inside the armoured vehicle. However, an alert SPO showed quick reflexes and threw the grenade out of the vehicles before it exploded.

“An alert SPO threw away the grenade which was hurled inside the security force vehicle,” said police spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar. “Two policemen and a CRPF man suffered minor injuries”. Police sources said that around 15 security personnel were inside the vehicle when the grenade was thrown.

The injured were taken to a subdistrict hospital in Sopore where doctors said their condition was stable. Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police S P Vaid tweeted: “I have issued instructions for this SPO’s absorption in @JmuKmrPolice….”

