J-K: Two militants killed after failed weapon-snatching bid in Pulwama

Soon after the militants tried to snatch the weapon of a BJP leader's PSO, police, Army and CRPF personnel launched an operation. This was followed by a gunfight between the security forces and militants.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2018 7:30 am
Police said militants tried to snatch the rifle of a BJP leader's PSO, but failed to do so after another policeman resisted.

At least two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday after they attacked the personal security guard (PSO) of BJP leader Anwar Khan and unsuccessfully tried to snatch his weapon.

“Bodies of two militants have been recovered so far. Their identities are being ascertained,” a police spokesperson told news agency PTI. “Incriminating materials, which include weapon and ammunition, have been recovered as well,” he added.

On Thursday, three militants tried to snatch the service rifle of constable Bilal Ahmad, who is the PSO of Khan, at Balhama in Pulwama district. Though the police personnel accompanying Khan foiled the attempt, Ahmad received a bullet injury. Since reports suggest that three militants were involved in the attack, searches are still going on at the encounter site.

This was followed by a gunfight between the security forces and militants, believed to be holed up in a house. “Three terrorists in an undisclosed location are trapped and engaged in encounter after an unsuccessful attempt of weapon snatching from PSO of a protected person,’’ DGP S P Vaid said.

 

