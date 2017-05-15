J&K: 2 militants killed in Handwara operation

Police sources said that the operation had prevented a possible fidayeen attack. (Source: Google Maps) Police sources said that the operation had prevented a possible fidayeen attack. (Source: Google Maps)

Two militants were killed in a joint operation by the Army and police in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. They two suspected to be part of a fidayeen group that stormed an Army garrison in Kupwara on April 27. Director General of Police S P Vaid told The Indian Express, “Two militants have been killed. They were part of the group that attacked an Army garrison at Panzgam recently.”

On Sunday afternoon, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group and Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles launched the operation at Waripora village in Handwara after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants there.

The police said that the joint team established contact with the militants in an orchard outside the village, resulting in a brief gunfight in which both the militants were killed. Their identity is yet to be established. Police sources said that the operation had prevented a possible fidayeen attack.

On April 27, a group of militants stormed an Army garrison at Panzgam village in Kupwara and killed three Army personnel, including a captain, and injured five personnel. While two militants were killed, the Army had said that a third militant was injured but escaped. A civilian was killed when the Army opened fire on villagers, who were demanding the bodies of the militants. Police, however, said they were not sure whether the militant who escaped from Panzgam was among the militants killed on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now