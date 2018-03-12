J-K: Three militants killed in Anantnag encounter, restrictions imposed in Srinagar

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Monday. The militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Soura area in Srinagar and Syed Owais Shafi of Kokernag. The identity of the third militant is yet to be ascertained.
An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of the district late on Sunday night, following information about the presence of militants in the area. The militants were killed in a pre-dawn encounter with security forces. The group affiliation of the slain militants was not immediately known.
Following the encounter, restrictions have been imposed in some parts of old city.
For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 12, 2018 at 9:05 amNow Mani and Co will weep for " Dailogue with Phak". When Armymen are killed NO reaction.Reply
- Mar 12, 2018 at 7:36 amMehoboob will file another FIR? Then IE will change headlines to say "alleged militants". Poor militants. All they wanted was to murder our security forces but security forces did not let them . Instead they shot them dead. How cruel of our security forces to defend the country? What right do they have to shoot dead these militants? They should have talked to Pakistan and begged them to call back the militantsReply