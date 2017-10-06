Iron lady of Kashmir who boosted women’s education dies at 77

Attiqa Bano Masoodi Attiqa Bano Masoodi

Attiqa Bano Masoodi, 77, also known as Bhenji who retired as director of libraries in Kashmir, passed away after a prolonged illness in north Kashmir’s Sopore town. She was known for her work in the education sector, uplift of women and preservation of heritage and culture. Due to her dedication, punctuality and tough nature towards her job, she earned title of an ‘’iron lady of Kashmir’’.

During her years in government service, Masoodi always paid attention towards women’s empowerment and setting up of libraries was her top priority as she had an opinion that books empower people, especially the younger generation.

After her retirement from the government service in 2000, she set up several educational institutions in north Kashmir’s Sopore town. Besides setting up of College of Education, she laid the foundation for one of the biggest libraries with thousands of books on varied topics at Sopore. She also started publishing a Kashmiri weekly newspaper, Meeras.

