Implement SOP, ensure safety of civilians: Mehbooba Mufti to agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Unified Headquarters, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked top security officials to adopt calibrated response to situations in view of Ramzan, Amarnath Yatra and tourism season. The Chief Minister’s remarks come days after suggestions were made for a ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir at an all-party meeting and in the wake of surge in anti-militancy operations, especially in south Kashmir.

Besides discussing the overall security scenario in the state, Mufti asked heads of security agencies to implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while executing operations in different parts of the state. Top officials of the Army, police, CRPF and other agencies attended the meeting that lasted for three hours.

This was the first UHQ meeting after shifting of offices to Srinagar from Jammu. An official spokesman said that the meeting saw “a detailed review of the security scenario in the state, including the situation along the borders’’.

The spokesman said that Mufti advised the heads of security agencies to ensure safety and security of civilians and their properties while dealing with security and law and order incidents. “She also stressed upon the security agencies to provide secure environment and hassle-free movement during the holy month,” the spokesman said.

The Chief Minister asked the security and intelligence agencies to synchronise their efforts on the ground and strictly adhere to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures while dealing with challenging situations.

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App