Latest News

Hurriyat leader targets PDP, questions internet blockades

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the government had made a lot of noise last year about students suffering in view of closure of educational institutes.

Written by UBEER NAQUSHBANDI | Srinagar | Published:August 6, 2017 4:07 am
hurriyat, kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq PDP, hurriyat PDP clash, kashmir news, indian express news Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Source: Express Photo/File)
Related News

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government over frequent internet blockades and closure of educational institutes to prevent protests. In a series of tweets, he questioned whether the blockades were going to solve the problem.

Farooq said the government had made a lot of noise last year about students suffering in view of closure of educational institutes. He added that the government “does not seem to be bothered” about the future of students as educational institutes are frequently closed.

He said that it was only in Kashmir where India uses “iron fist military approach” to deal with a “political problem”. Farooq has reached out to the media through social media since police foiled his press conference recently.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 05: Latest News