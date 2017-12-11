Gun men attack Jammu and Kashmir bank cash van, two guards dead

In the afternoon three to four militants attacked a JK bank cash van near Keller village in South Kashmir. (Representational Image) In the afternoon three to four militants attacked a JK bank cash van near Keller village in South Kashmir. (Representational Image)

Unidentified gun men attacked a cash van of Jammu and Kashmir bank in South Kashmir’s Keller Kralpora area. There are reports that gunmen also decamped with cash.

In the afternoon three to four militants attacked a JK bank cash van near Keller village in South Kashmir. The two guards inside the vehicle were seriously injured. They were taken to the district hospital at Pulwama where they succumbed to their injuries.

Army and police cordoned the area to launch search against the gunmen. Police has blamed militants for the attacks on bank vans and bank robberies. Sources say that cash inside the vehicle was also looted.

