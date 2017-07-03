FIRs against 2 boys for telling friends to cross LoC

The four boys, two 15-year-olds, a 13-year-old and the 11-year-old, reached home a day later, on the evening of June 27, and are now “in detention” at the Kupwara police station. The four boys, two 15-year-olds, a 13-year-old and the 11-year-old, reached home a day later, on the evening of June 27, and are now “in detention” at the Kupwara police station.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have registered FIRs against two boys for allegedly motivating three others to attempt crossing the Line of Control last week. One is a 15-year-old, who set off for the LoC from Gulgam village on June 26, and as reported by The Indian Express, returned home the next day with his companions. The other boy is a Class XI student, who is believed to have motivated the 15-year-old.

Contrary to the version of the boys and their families, that they came back because they were missing home, the police said on Sunday they had intercepted the boys while they were on their way to the LoC.

At a news conference on Sunday, SSP Kupwara, Shamsher Hussain, said the Class XI boy who allegedly motivated four of his friends to cross the LoC and the 15-year-old were being sent to a juvenile home. The Class XI boy went with the other four some distance but came back.

Later in the day, the police said a case had been registered against a 15-year-old too. “One of the boys revealed that he was motivated by a boy to cross the LoC to obtain arms training and join militants for a better life,” said the police statement issued in the evening.

