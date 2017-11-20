Fire breaks out in Anantnag area of Kashmir

The blaze erupted at around 3:30 am and quickly spread to adjacent shops and residential houses, police said. (Representational Image) The blaze erupted at around 3:30 am and quickly spread to adjacent shops and residential houses, police said. (Representational Image)

A fire broke out in Reshi Bazaar locality in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town in the wee hours today, damaging several residential houses and shops, police said. The blaze erupted at around 3:30 am and quickly spread to adjacent shops and residential houses, they said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out after two hours, a police official said. At least a dozen structures have been damaged in the fire, he said.

“The losses are massive but we cannot put out a figure just now. It will be assessed later in the day,” the official said. “There were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” he said.

