‘Dujana and Lelhari were part of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind’

Slain militants Abu Dujana and Arif Lelhari were part of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an al Qaeda affiliate announced a week ago, militant commander Zakir Musa has claimed. “Our two beloved friends Abu Dujana Bhai and Arif Bhai achieved martyrdom in Hakripora (village) of Pulwama. May Allah accept their martyrdom and help us to carry forward their mission,” Musa, who was named as the affiliate’s chief, said in a purported audio message.

“Shaheed Abu Dujana Bai and Shaheed Arif Bhai were two such associates, who decided to embrace the flag of truth when they first saw it.’’ He added that they had an important role to in the formation of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. “And after its formation, they had the distinction to become the first martyrs of this jihadi organization,’’ he said.

Musa said that Dujana and Lelhari “faced difficulties” from Pakistan-based militant leadership after they joined his Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. “When Shaheed Abu Dujana recognised truth and joined our ranks, the so-called Pakistan-based masters of Jihad created lots of hurdles for him. Shaheed Aqib Bhai, who participated in many courageous actions, too had to face many difficulties,” he said.

“But both of them were men of freedom and they continued to fight till the end; whether it was against the infidels of India or against the hypocrites.’’ In the one-and-half-minute audio message, Musa called the militant leadership “hypocrites” and congratulated Dujana and Lelhari for coming out of their web and joining him.

Dujana and Lelhari were killed in a firefight with security forces on August 1. Dujana had taken over as Lashkar-e-Toiba’s Kashmir chief after the killing of Qasim. He was disarmed after he fell out with the Lashkar. He then joined hands with Musa, who had quit Hizbul Mujahideen after being reprimanded over for his statement warning Hurriyat leaders.

