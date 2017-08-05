Cross-LoC trade set to resume next week

Uri Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Sagar said that officials from PoK were told that the driver’s release could only be decided after the legal process was complete. (Source: PTI Photo) Uri Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Sagar said that officials from PoK were told that the driver’s release could only be decided after the legal process was complete. (Source: PTI Photo)

Cross-LoC trade, which was suspended after a driver from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was arrested for allegedly carrying 66 kg of drugs in his vehicle last month, is set to resume next week with a high-level meeting being held at Kaman post along the Line of Control.

Authorities from Kashmir asked Shahid Ahmad, Director General of PoK’s Travel and Trade Authority, to ensure that the trade is carried out in a transparent manner and there are stringent checks in place, an official said. Several other decisions were taken during the meeting to streamline trade and prevent such incidents. The PoK delegation was also briefed about the police probe into the drug haul.

“They also agreed that 116 PoK citizens stranded on this side would be allowed to return via Kaman post through the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service,” said an official, adding that PoK officials sought release of the arrested driver, Syed Mohammad Yousuf Shah.

Uri Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Sagar said that officials from PoK were told that the driver’s release could only be decided after the legal process was complete. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also met the delegation and stressed on frequent cultural exchanges between people on both sides of the border.

